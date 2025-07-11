BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 172.20 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.01%)
FCCL 47.34 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 144.56 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.87%)
KEL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
MLCF 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.18%)
NBP 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.32%)
PREMA 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PTC 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 120.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
SSGC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
TREET 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,633 Increased By 53.8 (0.4%)
BR30 40,032 Increased By 365 (0.92%)
KSE100 134,563 Increased By 780.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 40,847 Increased By 165 (0.41%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises on Trump’s latest tariffs, firmer dollar caps gains

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 10:59am

Gold rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian imports and broader tariff threats to other trading partners, but gains were capped by a stronger dollar amid mounting signs of turmoil in global trade landscape.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,333.67 per ounce as of 0245 GMT.

US gold futures added 0.6% to $3,345.10.

On Thursday, Trump said US would impose a 35% tariff on imports from Canada and planned to impose blanket duties of 15% or 20% on most other trade partners.

This follows Wednesday’s announcement of a 50% tariff on US copper imports and a similar levy on goods from Brazil, along with tariff notifications sent earlier to other trading partners, including Japan and South Korea.

All newly announced tariffs will take effect on August 1.

“Despite Trump’s tariff wars picking up steam again, gold hasn’t gotten the boost it previously has because investors are becoming more accustomed to both the tariff story and Trump’s policy-making style,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

The US dollar index was on track to record its best weekly performance since the week of February 24, making gold more expensive for international buyers.

“The move north by the dollar in unison with gold probably limited the size of the gains in the precious metal,” Waterer said.

Weekly jobless claims in the US fell unexpectedly to a seven-week low, indicating stable employment levels despite a cooling labour market and signalling no urgency for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates. Gold, often considered as a safe-have asset during economic uncertainties, tends to do well in low-rate environment.

The White House launched a fresh attack on Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, with a senior official saying Powell had “grossly mismanaged” the central bank, citing deficits and cost overruns. Spot silver gained 0.4% at $37.17 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,358.61 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,143.55.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises on Trump’s latest tariffs, firmer dollar caps gains

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan tenders to buy 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Oil climbs on potential Russia sanctions; OPEC+ output, tariffs weigh

PTA Global Holding seeks additional 12.5% stake in Lotte Chemical via public offer

Mari Energies acquires stakes in key oil & gas blocks across Pakistan

Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials

Trump puts 35% tariff on Canada, eyes 15%-20% tariffs for others

Musk’s Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Read more stories