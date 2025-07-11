BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Gold gains as ‘dollar negative’ sentiments take hold

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar and the prospect of US interest rate cuts later in the year, while investors awaited more details on US President Donald Trump’s trade policy.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,327.42 per ounce by 1108 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $3,336.40.

“The passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill, unsettling trade (policies) and rate-cut expectations should be ‘dollar negative’ kind of events... gold should be favoured in that environment,” said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah. The US dollar index eased 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Trump escalated his tariff campaign on Wednesday with a 50% levy on copper imports and a 50% duty on goods from Brazil, both effective from August 1. Trump also issued tariff notices to seven minor trading partners, adding to the 14 issued earlier in the week, also set to take effect on August 1 unless agreements are reached.

However, financial markets have largely shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvos with global stocks advancing on Thursday.

