BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.92%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
CPHL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
DCL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
DGKC 174.00 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (3.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.66%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.95%)
HUBC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 86.81 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.26%)
NBP 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.35%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
POWER 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.62%)
PREMA 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PRL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 119.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
SSGC 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.13%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,639 Increased By 59.9 (0.44%)
BR30 40,162 Increased By 494.8 (1.25%)
KSE100 134,497 Increased By 714.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 40,841 Increased By 159 (0.39%)
Jul 11, 2025
Wall St, European futures skid after Trump announces tariffs on Canada, EU; dollar up

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 10:36am

SYDNEY: US and European stock futures slid in Asia on Friday after President Donald Trump stepped up tariff threats against Europe and Canada, snuffing out an early rally in regional share markets.

The dollar gained on the euro and the Canadian currency as Trump announced late on Thursday a 35% tariff rate on all imports from Canada from August 1, adding that he planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on other nations.

The US president, whose global wave of tariffs has upended businesses and policymaking, said the European Union will receive a letter “today or tomorrow”.

Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures fell about 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures dropped 0.6%.

The euro slipped 0.3% to $1.1668, while the dollar gained 0.4% to C$1.3704.

Earlier in the week, Trump pushed back his tariff deadline of July 9 to August 1 for many trading partners to allow more time for negotiations, but broadened his trade war, setting new tariffs on a number of countries, including allies Japan and South Korea, along with a 50% tariff on copper.

“We consider it very unlikely the US government can agree on even ten more trade frameworks by 1 August,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The upshot is tariff rates will soon be increased sharply again for many economies, or another extension for negotiations will be granted.”

Overnight, Wall Street rose modestly but posted record closing highs as chip giant Nvidia made history with a closing market valuation above $4 trillion.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat on Friday but is set for a small gain of 0.2% this week. Tokyo’s Nikkei reversed earlier gains to be flat, which brought the weekly losses to 0.5%.

Investors are gearing up for second-quarter earnings to gauge the impact of Trump’s trade war launched on April 2. JPMorgan Chase is due to release results Tuesday, essentially kicking off the reporting period.

In the Treasury markets, moves were muted in Asia.

Asia shares helped by Nvidia high as investors unfazed by Trump’s tariff moves

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields held at 4.3458%, having edged up a tiny bit overnight after data showed jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week. Oil prices rose slightly after losing 2% overnight.

Brent crude futures inched up 0.2% to $68.77 a barrel, having lost 2.2% a day earlier.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.76 a barrel, up 0.3%.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,333 an ounce.

