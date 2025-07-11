Russian Dy PM tells high-powered body: Putin seeks to deepen trade, energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Describing Pakistan and Russia as “natural allies”, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk has said that President Vladimir Putin was strongly in favour of further deepening of trade and energy cooperation with Pakistan in all important sectors.

He also shared that President Putin was greatly looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the forthcoming SCO-Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, in late August this year to further bolster bilateral ties.

A high-powered Pakistani delegation led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, as well as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, who is also the focal point for the Pakistan Steel Mills project, called on Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow, Thursday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement that the visit of the two SAPMs was deeply appreciated by the deputy prime minister.

Characterising Pakistan and Russia as “natural allies”, Russian DPM stressed that President Putin considered Pakistan as an important partner in the growth and development of economy and energy in the region. He also highlighted the significance of important connectivity projects between two countries, such as the railway connectivity between Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Russia and the launching of pilot cargo train between Pakistan and Russia in August 2025.

During the meeting, DPM Overchuk, who was assisted by key ministers, recalled his visit to Pakistan in September 2024 and his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the SCO-Heads of Government in Islamabad in October 2024. The two sides also touched upon regional and international issues, such as the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, as well as the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia at all multilateral forums.

At the outset, SAPM Fatemi conveyed greetings and good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk and to the Russian leadership. The SAPM stressed that goodwill at the leadership level was ensuring positive momentum in bilateral ties between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, including political, trade and economic cooperation, as well as energy, connectivity, industrial and agricultural cooperation.

Furthermore, SAPM Fatemi underlined that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with the Russian Federation, adding that strengthening relations with the latter was one of Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities. He affirmed that Pakistan viewed Russia as a stabilising factor in the international arena.

During the discussion, Haroon Akhtar conveyed that Pakistan attached high importance to ongoing discussions on the new Steel Mills in Karachi, as the project carried an important legacy of Pakistan’s relations with Russia that could serve as a “leap forward” symbol of future cooperation and partnership. The SAPM gave an overview of the investment-friendly industrial policy of Pakistan that had ensured macro-economic stability, achieved under the present government.

Meanwhile, as part of a high-level delegation’s two-day official visit to the Russian Federation, SAPM on Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, met with Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy, Pavel Sorokin, in Moscow.

During the meeting, the SAPM expressed satisfaction at the ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries, while confident of further expansion of ties in this vital sector. Additionally, he thanked First Deputy Minister of Energy for Russia’s cooperation in ensuring energy security of Pakistan.

Recalling his successful visit to Pakistan in February this year, during which he had also called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pavel Sorokin acknowledged the good cooperation in energy sector between the two countries. He also pointed out potential areas, such as hydropower, LPG and modernisation of oil refineries, as suitable for future collaboration. He also stated that Russia was looking forward to working closely with Pakistan in the energy sector, which would be an important element in the agenda for the 10th session of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, scheduled in Islamabad this year.

