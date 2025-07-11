Postgraduate admission test held at SAU

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, successfully conducted entry tests for admission to its postgraduate degree programmes, with a total of 444 candidates appearing.

According to the university spokesperson, 413 candidates applied for master’s degree programmes, while 31 candidates sat for the PhD entrance test. Faculty of Social Sciences received 91 master’s and 7 PhD candidates; Faculty of Crop Protection, 52 master’s and 8 PhD candidates; Faculty of Crop Production, 157 master’s and 8 PhD candidates; Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, 94 MPhil and 8 PhD candidates; and Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology had 19 master’s (ME) candidates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025