Occupants evacuated from 9 unsafe buildings in Lyari: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government has evacuated nine unsafe buildings in Lyari, while the demolition of one dilapidated structure is currently in progress.

The government will provide three months’ rent as financial assistance to the affected families.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the newly appointed Director General of the SBCA has instructed the organization’s officers to submit details of their assets within 15 days. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the construction or protection of illegal buildings.

He said that the Sindh government is set to introduce the Sindh Electric Policy 2024 next month. To promote industrial development, a subsidy of Rs. 18 per unit will be provided on electricity in the Nooriabad and Dhabeji industrial zones. Regarding environmental protection, he said that the Environmental Protection Agency has launched an immediate crackdown on illegal wastewater discharge at Sea-view and has directed the relevant teams to submit a report within 48 hours.

He expressed regret over the dismissal of 800 employees from Sindh by the Utility Stores Corporation and said that, in defiance of clear court orders, the terminated workers have not been reappointed.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that NEPRA has ordered K-Electric and other firms to refund the surplus amount collected from consumers in April and May 2025, under which Rs. 4.035 and 50 paise per unit will be refunded to the consumers.

