Experts call for flourishing creativity, artwork

FAISALABAD: Experts at paining workshop on Thursday called for flourishing creativity and artwork among the youth essential for personal and national development in order to beat the rising depression and anxiety, hampering the social fabric.

They addressed the concluding session of painting workshop arranged on the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali under the auspices of Department of Art and Design, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan, Deputy Registrar/Technical Staff Officer Muhammad Asif Saddique, Kiran Khalid, Verdah Tariq and other notables also spoke on the occasion.

Talking to the audience, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan said that amid the situation where people are suffering from nerve; creativity and artwork would pave a way to think differently and create optimism among the society. She added artwork is a permanent source of inner satisfaction that brings the movement to address different issues. She said that through artwork a number of societal issues can be treated in a positive and applicable solutions.