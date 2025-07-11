BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

MoU signed to launch unified digital platform for govt services

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Workers Welfare Fund, Ministry of Information Technology, and National Information Technology Board (NITB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver all government services to citizens through a unified digital platform.

The signing ceremony took place at the Workers Welfare Fund office here on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Workers Welfare Fund, Zulfiqar Ahmed, and Project Director Faisal Mumtaz signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

While briefing about the initiative, Project Director Faisal Mumtaz said all government entities and departments offering public services will be integrated into a citizen-centric digital portal.

He explained that any Pakistani, regardless of location, will be able to access these services by logging into the

platform. For instance, individuals will be able to apply for a domicile certificate from anywhere in the country.

He added that the platform aims to eliminate provincial boundaries and departmental silos by leveraging digital identity tools such as biometrics, facial recognition, and mobile phone verification.

Faisal Mumtaz highlighted that this project is an initiative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is being led by the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja. The portal is scheduled to be officially launched on August 14 this year.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed expressed confidence that the platform will bring significant benefits to workers and their families.

He noted that the Workers Welfare Fund currently provides educational scholarships to the children of industrial workers, covering fields such as medicine, engineering, and higher education, as well as marriage grants for daughters of workers.

Zulfiqar Ahmed further said that, under the guidance of Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Federal Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, efforts are underway to develop and export skilled manpower to the international market.

