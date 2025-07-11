BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

Rs10bn defamation suit: PM allowed to place legal notice on record

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

LAHORE: A session court on Thursday allowed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to place on record the legal notice sent to PTI former chairman Imran Khan in connection with Rs 10 billion defamation suit.

The court had reserved its verdict on the application on July 03. The court allowed an application of the prime minister, seeking permission to include the legal notice sent to the PTI founder as part of the case record formally. The application was filed after the Khan’s counsel, raised an objection, during cross-examination of the prime minister, that the defamation suit was not maintainable as the legal notice allegedly sent to his client had not been made part of the court record. The plaintiff’s counsel submitted a copy of the legal notice and asked the court to make it part of the official record.

He maintained that the legal notice had been duly served to the defendant and all legal requirements were fulfilled before filing the suit. The defendant’s counsel, however, contended that the legal notice was never served to the defendant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan session court

