Rs10bn defamation suit: PM allowed to place legal notice on record

LAHORE: A session court on Thursday allowed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to place on record the legal notice sent to PTI former chairman Imran Khan in connection with Rs 10 billion defamation suit.

The court had reserved its verdict on the application on July 03. The court allowed an application of the prime minister, seeking permission to include the legal notice sent to the PTI founder as part of the case record formally. The application was filed after the Khan’s counsel, raised an objection, during cross-examination of the prime minister, that the defamation suit was not maintainable as the legal notice allegedly sent to his client had not been made part of the court record. The plaintiff’s counsel submitted a copy of the legal notice and asked the court to make it part of the official record.

He maintained that the legal notice had been duly served to the defendant and all legal requirements were fulfilled before filing the suit. The defendant’s counsel, however, contended that the legal notice was never served to the defendant.

