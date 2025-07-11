KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 10, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 133,782.35 High: 133,902.34 Low: 132,706.03 Net Change: 1,205.36 Volume (000): 325,788 Value (000): 17,678,177 Makt Cap (000) 4,000,221,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,008.58 NET CH (+) 411.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,737.49 NET CH (+) 49.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 39,004.27 NET CH (+) 836.60 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,066.72 NET CH (+) 67.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,176.20 NET CH (-) 48.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,072.50 NET CH (+) 12.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-JULY-2025 ====================================

