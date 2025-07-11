Markets Print 2025-07-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 10, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 133,782.35
High: 133,902.34
Low: 132,706.03
Net Change: 1,205.36
Volume (000): 325,788
Value (000): 17,678,177
Makt Cap (000) 4,000,221,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,008.58
NET CH (+) 411.85
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,737.49
NET CH (+) 49.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 39,004.27
NET CH (+) 836.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,066.72
NET CH (+) 67.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,176.20
NET CH (-) 48.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,072.50
NET CH (+) 12.53
------------------------------------
As on: 10-JULY-2025
====================================
