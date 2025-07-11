BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Kyiv received political signals for US aid resumption, Zelenskiy says

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 12:06am

KYIV: Ukraine has received all necessary political signals for U.S. military aid to resume, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday after what he described as constructive talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy told a news conference in Rome that Ukraine had a timetable and details of upcoming weapons supplies. He also praised the participation of U.S. representatives in a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was engaged in a dialogue with the United States about acquiring the Patriot missile interceptor systems it has been requesting to protect against air attacks on its cities.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: U.S. military aid not cut, no talks on new packages yet

“Germany is ready, we have agreements with them, that they will buy two systems for Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said. “Norway - I have a bilateral agreement - will pay for one system.”

The president said Ukraine needed an additional 10 Patriot systems and his team was working on finding financing.

“When the manufacturer has details on the timing of possible delivery, I think other partners will also join this story,” he said.

