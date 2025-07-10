BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rubio says ‘hopeful’ for Gaza ceasefire

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 09:54pm
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes part in a media briefing during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes part in a media briefing during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was “hopeful” about the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza, telling reporters on Thursday that negotiations were “closer” than they had been in some time.

Israel and Hamas began their latest round of talks on Sunday, with representatives seated in separate rooms within the same building.

“We’re hopeful… It appears that generally the terms have been agreed to, but obviously now you need to have talks about how you implement those terms,” Rubio said on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian countries in Malaysia.

“I think perhaps we’re closer than we’ve been in quite a while, and we’re hopeful, but we also recognise there are still some challenges in the way.”

Hamas-Israel talks for Gaza truce enter fifth day in Qatar: official

He acknowledged that previous rounds of talks had fallen apart at similar stages.

“One of the fundamental challenges is Hamas’ unwillingness to disarm, which would end this conflict immediately,” Rubio said.

The top US diplomat added that “the Israelis have shown some flexibility”.

Hamas has said disagreements over the free flow of aid into Gaza and Israel’s military withdrawal were sticking points, as were its demands for “real guarantees” for a lasting peace.

The latest iteration of indirect negotiations, brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, entered their fifth day in Doha on Thursday.

Despite a week-long truce in November 2023 and a two-month halt that began in January 2025, the back-and-forth talks, principally held in Doha and Cairo, have failed to bring about a durable end to the hostilities.

Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli air strikes Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Gaza truce Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Marco Rubio US Hamas talks Israel in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Rubio says ‘hopeful’ for Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan signs €20mn grant deal with EU to boost governance, business environment

Reviews filed by importers: FBR directs customs officials to conduct virtual hearings

Stakeholders urge global promotion of Sindhri Mango, emphasise IP rights and R&D

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Car sales in Pakistan jump 43% in fiscal year 2024-25

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Read more stories