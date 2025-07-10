BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas-Israel talks for Gaza truce enter fifth day in Qatar: official

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:33pm
A Palestinian man stands atop the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP
A Palestinian man stands atop the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Indirect negotiations aimed at securing a truce in Gaza between Hamas and Israel entered their fifth day in Qatar on Thursday, an official with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

The current negotiations – taking place after 21 months of fighting and multiple previous rounds of talks that failed to yield a breakthrough – began in the capital Doha on Sunday in hopes of clinching a deal based on a US-backed framework that envisages an initial 60-day truce.

“Hamas and Israel remain in Qatar,” the official said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of talks.

Gaza civil defence says 23 killed in Israeli strikes

Mediators were “shuttling between the two sides to exchange ideas with the aim of closing the remaining gaps and maintaining momentum towards a deal”, the official added.

Talks in the wealthy Gulf country have coincided with a visit to the United States by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the official confirmed that a meeting between Israeli, US and Qatari representatives took place in Washington on Tuesday.

The discussions in the US capital “aimed to progress the negotiations and support the ongoing talks in Doha”, the official said.

Qatar, along with fellow mediators the United States and Egypt, has brokered back-and-forth talks aimed at a truce since the earliest days of the war.

Despite a week-long truce in November 2023 and a two-month halt that began in January 2025, the indirect talks, principally held in Doha and Cairo, have failed to bring about a durable end to the hostilities.

Qatar Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli air strikes Israeli forces Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks US Hamas talks Israel in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Hamas-Israel talks for Gaza truce enter fifth day in Qatar: official

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

Read more stories