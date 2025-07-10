BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Wheat steady-up 6 cents, corn steady-down 2, soy down 1-7

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 07:04pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

Wheat - Steady to up 6 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat climbed as tight Russian supplies overcame pressure from an advancing harvest elsewhere, according to analysts.

In Russia, the world’s biggest wheat-exporting country, a slow start to harvesting and reluctant selling by farmers were forcing exporters to raise prices as they tried to secure supply to load vessels, according to traders.

6-10 day rains are set to provide a moisture boost for Northern Plains spring wheat after hot and dry short-term conditions, according to forecaster Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 5-1/2 cents to $5.52-1/2 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 8 cents to $5.32 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last up 5-1/2 cents to $6.37 a bushel.

Corn - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel

CBOT corn consolidated near multi-month lows as markets looked ahead to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply and demand report, due out on Friday.

Favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest continues to pressure corn futures and traders remain worried that U.S. tariff disputes with key trading partners may hurt demand for U.S. crops and exacerbate a glut in supply.

Milder temperatures in the Midwest are expected to boost corn pollination, according to Commodity Weather Group.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal on Wednesday of a 50% tariff on all imports from Brazil caused a slide in its currency, the real, which could have a bearish knock-on effect on grain markets by making Brazilian exports cheaper, traders said.

CBOT December corn was last down 1-3/4 cents to $4.13-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 1-7 cents per bushel

CBOT soybean futures Chicago fell to new multi-month lows on non-threatening weather in the U.S. Midwest and investor fears about about knock-on effects from Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on goods from Brazil.

Traders positioned ahead of the USDA’s supply and demand report, due on Friday.

The central and eastern Midwest will trend somewhat drier and cooler in the coming weeks, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT November soybeans were last down 1-3/4 cents to $10.05-1/2 per bushel.

