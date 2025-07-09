Wheat steady-down 3 cents, corn mixed, soy steady-down 5

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday.

Wheat - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat ticked down as an advancing northern hemisphere harvest kept a lid on prices.

Consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it had raised its forecast for Russia’s wheat exports for the 2025-2026 season by 2.1 million metric tons to 42.9 million tons, reflecting improved crop prospects and competitive prices.

Wetter weather in the Northern Plains is expected to offer a late moisture boost to spring wheat, according to forecaster Commodity Weather Group.

The lowest price offered in an international tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat on Wednesday was assessed at $268.90 a metric ton CIF liner out, European traders said.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 1-1/4 cents to $5.46-1/2 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 2 cents to $5.20-1/2 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last down 2-3/4 cents to $6.27 a bushel.

Corn - Up 1 to down 2 cents per bushel

CBOT corn was pressured by unfolding U.S. tariff policy announcements and favorable U.S. crop prospects.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday on Truth Social that “a minimum of seven” tariff notices would be released on Wednesday morning, and more in the afternoon.

Tariffs against goods from other countries can lead to retaliation against U.S. agricultural exports.

Drier but mild weather in the U.S. Midwest is expected to limit stress concerns for the crop in the next few weeks, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT December corn was last down 2 cents to $4.12-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Steady to down 5 cents per bushel

CBOT soybean futures Chicago fell for a third day as traders wrestled with U.S. tariff announcements and monitored favorable U.S. crop prospects.

Non-threatening weather is expected in the U.S. Midwest in the coming weeks, according to forecasters.

November soybeans were last down 4-1/2 cents to $10.13 per bushel.