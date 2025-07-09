BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat steady-down 3 cents, corn mixed, soy steady-down 5

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 07:03pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday.

Wheat - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat ticked down as an advancing northern hemisphere harvest kept a lid on prices.

Consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it had raised its forecast for Russia’s wheat exports for the 2025-2026 season by 2.1 million metric tons to 42.9 million tons, reflecting improved crop prospects and competitive prices.

Wetter weather in the Northern Plains is expected to offer a late moisture boost to spring wheat, according to forecaster Commodity Weather Group.

The lowest price offered in an international tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat on Wednesday was assessed at $268.90 a metric ton CIF liner out, European traders said.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 1-1/4 cents to $5.46-1/2 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 2 cents to $5.20-1/2 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last down 2-3/4 cents to $6.27 a bushel.

Wheat steady-down 5 cents, corn down 1-4, soy mixed

Corn - Up 1 to down 2 cents per bushel

CBOT corn was pressured by unfolding U.S. tariff policy announcements and favorable U.S. crop prospects.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday on Truth Social that “a minimum of seven” tariff notices would be released on Wednesday morning, and more in the afternoon.

Tariffs against goods from other countries can lead to retaliation against U.S. agricultural exports.

Drier but mild weather in the U.S. Midwest is expected to limit stress concerns for the crop in the next few weeks, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT December corn was last down 2 cents to $4.12-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Steady to down 5 cents per bushel

CBOT soybean futures Chicago fell for a third day as traders wrestled with U.S. tariff announcements and monitored favorable U.S. crop prospects.

Non-threatening weather is expected in the U.S. Midwest in the coming weeks, according to forecasters.

November soybeans were last down 4-1/2 cents to $10.13 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans soyoil Chicago corn wheat prices corn price wheat crops soybean oil

Comments

200 characters

Wheat steady-down 3 cents, corn mixed, soy steady-down 5

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan unveils 10-year national fisheries, aquaculture policy to boost blue economy

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories