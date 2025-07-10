BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU says Israel has agreed to ‘expand’ Gaza aid access

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:38pm
Displaced Palestinians carry empty containers on their way to fetch water at a distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP
Displaced Palestinians carry empty containers on their way to fetch water at a distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Thursday struck a deal with Israel to increase aid access to Gaza that should see more food trucks entering and the opening of additional crossing points, the bloc’s top diplomat said.

“Today, we reached an agreement with Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza,” European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

“This deal means more crossings open, aid and food trucks entering Gaza, repair of vital infrastructure and protection of aid workers. We count on Israel to implement every measure agreed,” Kallas added.

Gaza’s two million residents are facing dire humanitarian conditions as Israel has severely limited aid during its devastating war with Hamas.

In a statement Kallas said that the measures agreed by Israel “are or will be implemented in the coming days, with the common understanding that aid at scale must be delivered directly to the population.”

Hamas-Israel talks for Gaza truce enter fifth day in Qatar: official

She said the steps included a “substantial increase of daily trucks for food and non- food items” going into Gaza, the opening of several more crossing points in both the northern and southern areas, and the reopening of routes from Jordan and Egypt.

“The EU stands ready to coordinate with all relevant humanitarian stakeholders, UN agencies and NGOs on the ground, to ensure swift implementation of those urgent steps,” the statement said.

The move comes as Israel and Hamas continue to haggle over the details of a US-backed ceasefire deal to halt the war.

The EU has been weighing taking measures against Israel after finding it in breach of a cooperation deal between the two sides because of its actions in Gaza.

But the 27-nation bloc has struggled to find consensus on what steps to take as it is divided between staunch supporters of Israel and countries backing the Palestinians.

Israel have killed at least 57,680 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

The United Nations deems the figures reliable.

Gaza Gaza Strip Kaja Kallas Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Gaza truce Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks US Hamas talks Israel in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

EU says Israel has agreed to ‘expand’ Gaza aid access

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

Read more stories