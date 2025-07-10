German foreign minister: Iran must pressure Houthis to end attacks

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expects Iran to exert its influence over Houthi in Yemen to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea, he said on Thursday.

“We condemn this in the strongest possible terms and expect Iran to exert its influence on the Houthis to put an end to it,” said Wadephul at a press conference in Vienna with his Israeli and Austrian counterparts.

“This shows that we need an understanding with Iran as a whole, not only regarding the development, the possible development of nuclear weapons, but also regarding Iran’s regional behaviour.”