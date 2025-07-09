Houthis claim responsibility for sinking Greek ship, say Yemen ‘rescued’ ship crew

CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthis said on Wednesday they had sunk a Greek-operated, Liberia-flagged vessel called Eternity C in the Red Sea, the second ship that the Houthis has attacked this week after months of calm.

“The Yemeni Navy responded to rescue a number of the ship’s crew, provide them with medical care, and transport them to a safe location,” the group’s military spokesperson said in a televised address.

Two crew hurt, two missing after second attack on ship off Yemen

The attack left four dead, six rescued and 15 missing, sources at security companies involved in the rescue operation said.