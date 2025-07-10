BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:23pm

The federal government utilized a record Rs1.046 trillion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during FY2024–25, reflecting 96% of the total allocation, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the Ministry of Planning’s Monthly Development Update, Iqbal said the development spending, the highest in Pakistan’s history, marks a return to a growth-oriented trajectory.

“The PSDP, which was Rs754 billion last year, is now back on track,” he said.

Iqbal credited the surge to improved project execution and better economic management, noting signs of macroeconomic stability, including GDP growth, easing inflation, and improved external indicators.

Budget 2025-26: Rs1trn planned for PSDP, says Ahsan Iqbal

In June alone, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved 33 projects, while 19 major initiatives were referred to ECNEC.

The minister said this will help create nearly 57,000 jobs, and noted Rs1 billion was saved through improved scrutiny.

Iqbal said Balochistan remained a key focus, with Rs210 billion allocated for 147 projects, including the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway, M-8 Motorway, and post-flood reconstruction. A Rs2.15 billion digital connectivity project is also underway in 30 cities of AJK and GB.

The Ministry exceeded its annual monitoring target, covering 261 projects versus a goal of 240.

On energy, petrol and diesel prices declined 5% since March 2024, while electricity tariffs saw an overall 35% cut, including a 69% reduction for the 51-100 unit slab.

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

On the diplomatic front, Iqbal highlighted Pakistan’s strengthened global standing, citing recognition of its position on regional tensions and improved passport ranking, which moved from 113th to 100th since 2021.

He also announced the launch of the URAAN Overseas Summer Internship Programme, through which 31 Pakistani students from top global universities are working on national development projects.

“The data shows Pakistan is regaining macroeconomic stability, with inclusive and sustainable growth back on the agenda,” Iqbal added.

Ahsan iqbal PSDP PSDP projects PSDP spendings

Comments

200 characters

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

Read more stories