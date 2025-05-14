AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Naveed Butt Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday emphasised that only those projects should be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) that aim to improve institutional performance and contribute effectively to national development.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting regarding the “Uraan Pakistan” Priority Development Projects for the fiscal year 2025–26 on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, Chief Economist Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Joint Chief Economist Raja Mushtaq, members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from relevant ministries.

PSDP 2025-26: Planning minister briefed about priority projects in different sectors

The session reviewed proposed projects related to exports, mass media, social sectors, food and agriculture, environmental protection, science and technology, and infrastructure. The minister emphasised that only those projects should be included in the PSDP that aim to improve institutional performance and contribute effectively to national development.

Iqbal stressed the need for rationalisation of projects to ensure optimal allocation of funding and highlighted the importance of considering the international strategic relevance of proposed initiatives. He instructed the immediate operationalisation of the National Center for Brand Development and directed that the Allama Iqbal National Academy be completed in collaboration with the CDA. He further announced that the Academy and the “Iqbal Monument” will be officially launched on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary.

The minister also called for the inclusion of health sector priorities in development planning, while emphasising the continuity of existing power sector projects alongside exploration of new initiatives. He reiterated the importance of prioritising quality public welfare projects in Balochistan and called for comprehensive reforms in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Highlighting the need for self-reliance, Iqbal stated that the youth should be empowered through skill-based projects rather than being solely dependent on financial aid. He also directed that as a top priority, the development initiatives should be launched under Public-Private Partnership models and expressed strong disapproval of delays in PC-I submissions by ministries, demanding immediate action.

The minister emphasised that only those projects aligned with the goals of “Uraan Pakistan” should be prioritised in the PSDP. He also underscored the urgent need to establish a medical college in Gilgit-Baltistan, along with launching comprehensive projects to promote both education and tourism in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

