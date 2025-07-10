BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.13%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 86.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.16%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GCIL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
HUBC 142.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.74%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
NBP 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PAEL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.43%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.84%)
PREMA 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PRL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
SSGC 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.09%)
TREET 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 80 (0.59%)
BR30 39,501 Decreased By -30 (-0.08%)
KSE100 133,622 Increased By 1045.1 (0.79%)
KSE30 40,614 Increased By 255.6 (0.63%)
Markets

Gulf markets show mixed reaction to Trump’s tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 02:14pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday, as investors weighed the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on global economic growth.

Trump escalated his tariff campaign on Wednesday, announcing a 50% tariff on US copper imports and a 50% duty on goods from Brazil, both effective on August 1.

Trump also issued tariff notices for seven minor trading partners, adding to 14 others issued earlier in the week, including 25% levies on imports from South Korea and Japan, set to take effect on August 1 unless agreements are reached.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 1.2% gain in Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender by assets. However, oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.1%.

Aramco is in talks with Commonwealth LNG to buy liquefied natural gas from the US company’s proposed facility in Cameron, Louisiana, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the market for the fuel, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, with Gulf Navigation advancing 3.3%.

Elsewhere, Drake & Scull International jumped more than 10%.

Earlier this week, the contracting company launched its first self-owned commercial project in Dubai.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%.

By contrast, Abu Dhabi Ports Company advanced 2.9% after AD Ports Group launched Gulflink JV operations with Kazakhstan Railway.

The Qatari index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Commercial Bank.

