BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-10

Most Gulf markets close higher

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf reversed early losses to close higher on Wednesday as investors appeared unfazed by latest tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

Trump ramped up his trade offensive on Tuesday, announcing a 50% tariff on copper and renewed long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

He also reiterated plans to slap 10% tariffs on imports from Brazil, India, and other BRICS countries.

The United Arab Emirates is a member of BRICS, while Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining the bloc, according to Reuters sources.

In the UAE, Dubai’s main index gained 0.7%, hitting a fresh 17-year high, lifted by a 3.6% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp.

