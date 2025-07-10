Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles in US over fuel pump defect

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the US due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump failure, which could cause an engine stall, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The auto safety authority said it received six consumer complaints alleging loss of power due to pump failure and estimates that 10 percent of the potentially affected vehicles have the defect.

The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others.

Ford is still developing the remedy.