BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.13%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 86.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.6%)
DCL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.16%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GCIL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
HUBC 142.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.89%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
NBP 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PAEL 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.61%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PRL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
SSGC 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.09%)
TREET 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
TRG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.66%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,546 Increased By 84.4 (0.63%)
BR30 39,537 Increased By 5.6 (0.01%)
KSE100 133,602 Increased By 1025 (0.77%)
KSE30 40,612 Increased By 253 (0.63%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles in US over fuel pump defect

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 02:09pm

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the US due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump failure, which could cause an engine stall, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The auto safety authority said it received six consumer complaints alleging loss of power due to pump failure and estimates that 10 percent of the potentially affected vehicles have the defect.

The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others.

Ford is still developing the remedy.

Ford Motor

Comments

200 characters

Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles in US over fuel pump defect

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

PM Shehbaz orders urgent reorganization of National Tariff Commission

Dewan Farooque Motors starts manufacturing 300km range EVs

Kohat Cement enters real estate sector with Rs750mn investment

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam call centre raid

Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

ADB spells out factors threatening ‘modest’ recovery

Read more stories