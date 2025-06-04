Ford recalls nearly 64,000 compact pickup trucks over airbag indicator light concern

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday that Ford Motor Co would recall 63,898 compact pickup trucks over concerns related to an airbag indicator light.

The NHTSA said air bag indicator lights on the dashboard may be loose or dislodged, and not visible to occupants on certain 2025 Maverick trucks.

Dealers will install air bag indicator light retaining clips, the auto safety regulator said.

Separately, Ford is also recalling 492,145 Explorer SUVs over concerns related to driver and front passenger B-Pillar door trim potentially detaching while driving.