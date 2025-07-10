Indian shares set for higher open on trade, earnings optimism

India’s stock benchmarks are poised to open higher on Thursday, supported by expectations of a trade deal with the United States and optimism over June-quarter corporate earnings.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,558.5 points, as of 7:35 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday’s close of 25,476.1.

Asian markets inched higher at the open, chiming with overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump issued final tariff notices to seven minor trading partners.

Investors await further developments as the Trump administration moves closer to a deal with its largest trading partner, the European Union. Earlier this week, the U.S. President also indicated that a deal with India was near.

Both the Nifty and Sensex indexes have remained stable so far this week.

“It appears that markets are in wait-and-watch mode, seeking clarity from U.S. trade tariff developments and the start of the corporate earnings season, the key near-term directional triggers,” said Rajesh Bhosale, analyst at Angel One.

As investors await an India-U.S. trade deal, focus is shifting to domestic earnings and structural growth drivers such as a likely rebound in urban demand and rising infrastructure-led spending, two analysts said.

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s top information technology company, is scheduled to report its June-quarter results after market hours on Thursday.