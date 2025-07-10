BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.46%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
HUBC 142.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.84%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
NBP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.64%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
TRG 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,569 Increased By 107.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,668 Increased By 137 (0.35%)
KSE100 133,601 Increased By 1024 (0.77%)
KSE30 40,642 Increased By 283.4 (0.7%)
Indian shares set for higher open on trade, earnings optimism

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 08:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s stock benchmarks are poised to open higher on Thursday, supported by expectations of a trade deal with the United States and optimism over June-quarter corporate earnings.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,558.5 points, as of 7:35 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday’s close of 25,476.1.

Asian markets inched higher at the open, chiming with overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump issued final tariff notices to seven minor trading partners.

Investors await further developments as the Trump administration moves closer to a deal with its largest trading partner, the European Union. Earlier this week, the U.S. President also indicated that a deal with India was near.

Both the Nifty and Sensex indexes have remained stable so far this week.

“It appears that markets are in wait-and-watch mode, seeking clarity from U.S. trade tariff developments and the start of the corporate earnings season, the key near-term directional triggers,” said Rajesh Bhosale, analyst at Angel One.

As investors await an India-U.S. trade deal, focus is shifting to domestic earnings and structural growth drivers such as a likely rebound in urban demand and rising infrastructure-led spending, two analysts said.

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s top information technology company, is scheduled to report its June-quarter results after market hours on Thursday.

