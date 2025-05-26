AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
May 26, 2025
World

Trump says he is not happy with Putin for bombing Ukraine

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 08:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MORRISTOWN: U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed deep unhappiness at Russia’s weekend bombing of Ukraine, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, “I’m not happy with Putin.”

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? Right? He’s killing a lot of people. I’m not happy about that,” Trump told reporters at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, as he prepared to return to Washington.

Trump spoke in reaction to a Russian barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight on Sunday, including the capital Kyiv, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more.

Russia launches war’s largest air attack on Ukraine, kills at least 12 people

Trump has been trying to get both sides to agree to a ceasefire in the three-year-old war in Ukraine and he spoke for more than two hours with Putin last week.

He raised the possibility of imposing more sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing attacks.

“Always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all,” Trump said.

Comments

