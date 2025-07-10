BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
DCL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 169.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
FCCL 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 142.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.72%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.37%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
PIAHCLA 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.21%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.54%)
PREMA 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PTC 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 119.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
SSGC 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
TRG 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,571 Increased By 109.2 (0.81%)
BR30 39,652 Increased By 120.4 (0.3%)
KSE100 133,674 Increased By 1096.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 40,650 Increased By 291 (0.72%)
World

Israel says missile launched from Yemen was intercepted

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 08:09am

The Israeli military said on Thursday that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted after air raid sirens sounded in several areas across the country.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes.

Houthis have repeatedly said that their attacks are an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel’s military assault since late 2023 has killed more than 57,000 people, Gaza authorities say.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

