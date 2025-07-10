Pakistan’s nuclear programme fully secure: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has categorically said that India is using terrorism as a state policy to destabilise Pakistan, especially targeting the province of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera TV, where he highlighted growing threats to Pakistan’s security and regional peace.

“India has adopted state-sponsored terrorism as a tool against Pakistan,” General Chaudhry said, terming it a deliberate attempt to undermine the country’s sovereignty and internal stability.

His statement follows the suicide bombing in North Waziristan last month, in which, 16 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and over 20 others injured. The banned militant group, Fitna al-Khawarij, claimed responsibility for the attack.

General Chaudhry explained that the term “Fitna al-Khawarij” is used for armed groups that target the Pakistani state and armed forces under distorted religious ideologies. These groups, he noted, falsely use religion to justify violence and represent a continuation of deviant narratives that promote extremism.

He also assured that Pakistan’s nuclear programme remains secure and fully protected: “Our nuclear capability is invincible. No one can dare target it. Pakistan is a responsible and declared nuclear power, and this reflects our strategic strength and regional balance.”

He said that “Fitna al-Hindustan” refers to terrorist elements operating within Pakistan with support from Indian intelligence agencies. These operatives, he added, are particularly active in Balochistan and are involved in organised efforts to create instability in the region.

“These groups have no connection with Islam, humanity, Pakistan, or its traditions,” he emphasised.

The DG ISPR also said that India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, is a key figure behind the operations of such networks. He mentioned that international reports, including from the United States and Canada, have acknowledged Indian involvement in cross-border terrorist activities.

He added that Indian political leadership has openly admitted support for subversive actions in Pakistan on various occasions.

