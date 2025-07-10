BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

Pakistan’s nuclear programme fully secure: DG ISPR

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has categorically said that India is using terrorism as a state policy to destabilise Pakistan, especially targeting the province of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera TV, where he highlighted growing threats to Pakistan’s security and regional peace.

“India has adopted state-sponsored terrorism as a tool against Pakistan,” General Chaudhry said, terming it a deliberate attempt to undermine the country’s sovereignty and internal stability.

His statement follows the suicide bombing in North Waziristan last month, in which, 16 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and over 20 others injured. The banned militant group, Fitna al-Khawarij, claimed responsibility for the attack.

General Chaudhry explained that the term “Fitna al-Khawarij” is used for armed groups that target the Pakistani state and armed forces under distorted religious ideologies. These groups, he noted, falsely use religion to justify violence and represent a continuation of deviant narratives that promote extremism.

He also assured that Pakistan’s nuclear programme remains secure and fully protected: “Our nuclear capability is invincible. No one can dare target it. Pakistan is a responsible and declared nuclear power, and this reflects our strategic strength and regional balance.”

He said that “Fitna al-Hindustan” refers to terrorist elements operating within Pakistan with support from Indian intelligence agencies. These operatives, he added, are particularly active in Balochistan and are involved in organised efforts to create instability in the region.

“These groups have no connection with Islam, humanity, Pakistan, or its traditions,” he emphasised.

The DG ISPR also said that India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, is a key figure behind the operations of such networks. He mentioned that international reports, including from the United States and Canada, have acknowledged Indian involvement in cross-border terrorist activities.

He added that Indian political leadership has openly admitted support for subversive actions in Pakistan on various occasions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DG ISPR terrorism nuclear programme Pakistan armed forces Pakistan nuclear programme Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Ajit Doval Indo Pak tensions India sponsored terrorists

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s nuclear programme fully secure: DG ISPR

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Read more stories