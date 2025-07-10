BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday pledged sweeping reforms aimed at revitalising the country’s struggling agriculture sector, starting with measures to improve access to credit for farmers and the adoption of a public-private partnership model for agricultural financing.

Chairing marathon meetings focused on agricultural development, Sharif said urgent reforms at the state-owned Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) would be undertaken to ensure transparent and easy access to agricultural loans.

He said agricultural projects would be prioritised under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) that began in July, with a focus on mechanisation, digitisation, and improving the business environment for farmers. The strategy aims to boost agricultural productivity, reduce costs, and support rural livelihoods, Sharif added.

PM advocates agri reforms, increased output

“Sustainable reforms in the agricultural sector will further boost the national economy,” Sharif told participants, adding that reforms would extend beyond crops to include the livestock sector. “Both the federal and provincial governments will work together to implement these changes.”

Sharif said a comprehensive national strategy would be developed in coordination with provincial governments, and stressed that agricultural zoning and value chain strategies would be used to increase exports and align the sector with modern global standards. He also underscored the importance of including small landholders in technological advancements.

The prime minister highlighted the planned rollout of digital platforms to keep farmers informed about agricultural innovations and policy directions, and said experts’ input would be critical in shaping long- and short-term strategies.

Proposals presented during the meeting included increasing storage capacity for agricultural commodities, boosting production, building agricultural infrastructure, and creating a transparent and business-friendly regulatory framework.

