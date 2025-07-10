BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-10

Trump issues more letters to countries in push for tariff deals

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump released a fresh set of letters to trading partners Wednesday, setting out tariff rates for six countries as Washington pushes to bring about a flurry of trade deals officials have promised.

The letters, addressed to leaders of economies including the Philippines, Brunei, Algeria, Libya and Iraq, spelled out duties ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Similar to Trump’s first batch of documents published Monday, the tariff levels were not too far from those originally threatened in April, although some partners received notably lower rates this time.

While the president in April imposed a 10 percent levy on almost all trading partners, he unveiled — and then held off on — higher rates for dozens of economies. The deadline for these steeper levels to take effect was meant to be Wednesday, before Trump postponed it further to August 1.

Tariffs US President Donald Trump US tariffs US trading partners tariff deals

Comments

200 characters

Trump issues more letters to countries in push for tariff deals

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Read more stories