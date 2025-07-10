FBI opens criminal probe into ex-FBI, CIA directors

WASHINGTON: The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into its former director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan, two prominent critics of President Donald Trump, US media reported.

Fox News Digital said the probe involved “potential wrongdoing” related to the investigation into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election won by Trump and alleged false statements made to Congress.

CIA director John Ratcliffe, a Trump appointee, had referred “evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan” to FBI director Kash Patel, another Trump appointee, for potential prosecution, Fox News Digital said, citing Justice Department sources.