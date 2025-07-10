Country’s preparedness for natural disasters remains inadequate: Mian Zahid

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, has emphasized that the authorities have failed to learn any lessons from the devastation caused by the 2022 floods.

He stated that the country’s preparedness for natural disasters remains inadequate, leading to significant human and economic losses. Pakistan stands on the brink of a major environmental crisis, but due to institutional negligence and a lack of seriousness from authorities, thousands of lives remain at risk.

He said that heavy rains and rising river levels are already causing damage to lives and property, with critical infrastructure under threat. These conditions could easily trigger another major disaster, yet government institutions appear unprepared and disorganized. The potential for future disasters is a looming threat.

He pointed out that since June 26; dozens of people across the country have died due to flash floods and collapsing houses. These incidents have revived painful memories of the 2022 floods, which killed hundreds, left millions homeless, and caused over $33 billion in economic damage. Despite this tragedy, the government has taken no practical steps to strengthen its disaster management systems.

Referring to the recent tragedy in Swat, where a surging river swept away tourists despite crying out for help, he said it exemplifies another failure of the state. Investigations revealed that rescue teams lacked even basic equipment and that no flood telemetry systems were installed in the area. Timely warnings could have saved many lives. The need for accountability in such cases cannot be overstated.

Mian Zahid stressed that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, but blaming only climate change is a way to cover up systemic incompetence. Other countries save lives and protect their economies through early alerts and flood-resilient infrastructure. In contrast, Pakistan continues to prioritize cosmetic development and suffers from bureaucratic delays.

He noted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recently emphasized the need for early preparedness and inter-agency coordination, but statements alone are insufficient. There must be a serious investment in early warning systems, and telemetry stations must be installed at all critical points. Local governments must also be empowered to respond rapidly.

He added that rising temperatures in the northern areas are accelerating glacial lake outburst floods, which result in sudden and devastating flash floods. Urgent action is needed to address this growing risk. Encroachments on water channels and blockages in natural river paths are also worsening the situation but continue to be ignored.

He warned that unless the government focuses its policies on vulnerable and affected communities, flood disasters will become a recurring norm. He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate notice of the Swat tragedy, hold those responsible accountable, review NDMA’s performance, and commit to comprehensive action on climate change, including funding and transparent governance. Without this, the public, the economy, and the state itself will all remain in danger.

