BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.02%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 87.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
DCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 169.08 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.51%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
HUBC 142.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
MLCF 85.28 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.54%)
PREMA 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PTC 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 119.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
SSGC 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
TREET 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
TRG 58.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 13,565 Increased By 102.9 (0.76%)
BR30 39,657 Increased By 125.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,729 Increased By 1152.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 40,676 Increased By 317 (0.79%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

Sindh govt announces major relief for farmers hit by floods

Press Release Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:02am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the major relief for farmers affected by floods, stating that the Sindh government has taken a big step in raising relief grants significantly for victims of the record 2022 flood catastrophe. The package includes compensation for shattered crops, provision of seed and monetary support for rehabilitation of hit lands.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the increase in relief funds for flood-affected farmers is part of the Sindh Flood Rehabilitation Program, which has already been recognized as the world’s largest disaster housing initiative.

He said that the Sindh cabinet has also approved the establishment of new industrial zones in Sukkur and Hyderabad, which will be developed under a public-private partnership. A total of 951 acres of land in Hyderabad will be transferred to the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company, paving the way for over 55,000 employment opportunities in the province and giving a new boost to the provincial economy.

Sharjeel Memon also added that the Sindh cabinet has also approved an interest-free loan of Rs 10.56 billion for Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, where a 36-kilometer pipeline would be laid from Damloti to DHA. The project will ease the acute shortage of water, as DHA needs 15 MGD of water daily but receives only 5 MGD. The project also includes the construction of a pumping station, filtration plant, and reservoir, with a completion target set for 11 months.

He said that the cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Bank to expedite the activation of the Benazir Hari Card. Through this card, farmers will receive subsidies on agricultural inputs, soft loans, and financial assistance for disaster preparedness.

So far, over 237,000 farmers have been registered, and the verification of 88,871 applications has been completed. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking practical steps for the welfare and development of the people, with the resolution of public issues and transparent governance among its top priorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Agriculture floods Farmers Sharjeel Inam Memon flood relief Sindh Senior Minister

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt announces major relief for farmers hit by floods

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Read more stories