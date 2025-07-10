Sindh govt announces major relief for farmers hit by floods

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the major relief for farmers affected by floods, stating that the Sindh government has taken a big step in raising relief grants significantly for victims of the record 2022 flood catastrophe. The package includes compensation for shattered crops, provision of seed and monetary support for rehabilitation of hit lands.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the increase in relief funds for flood-affected farmers is part of the Sindh Flood Rehabilitation Program, which has already been recognized as the world’s largest disaster housing initiative.

He said that the Sindh cabinet has also approved the establishment of new industrial zones in Sukkur and Hyderabad, which will be developed under a public-private partnership. A total of 951 acres of land in Hyderabad will be transferred to the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company, paving the way for over 55,000 employment opportunities in the province and giving a new boost to the provincial economy.

Sharjeel Memon also added that the Sindh cabinet has also approved an interest-free loan of Rs 10.56 billion for Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, where a 36-kilometer pipeline would be laid from Damloti to DHA. The project will ease the acute shortage of water, as DHA needs 15 MGD of water daily but receives only 5 MGD. The project also includes the construction of a pumping station, filtration plant, and reservoir, with a completion target set for 11 months.

He said that the cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Bank to expedite the activation of the Benazir Hari Card. Through this card, farmers will receive subsidies on agricultural inputs, soft loans, and financial assistance for disaster preparedness.

So far, over 237,000 farmers have been registered, and the verification of 88,871 applications has been completed. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking practical steps for the welfare and development of the people, with the resolution of public issues and transparent governance among its top priorities.

