Big surge in remittances

It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that workers’ remittances have increased by 26.6 percent to hit a record US$38.3 billion during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2025 as compared to the US$30.3 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Moreover, on a year-on-year basis, the workers’ remittances soared by 7.9 percent to US$3.406 billion in June 2025, compared US$3.158 billion during the same month of last year.

The overseas Pakistanis, in my view, deserve a lot of commendation and praise for remitting to their motherland s foreign exchange that helps the government meet its external debt and import bill obligations.

In other words, workers’ remittances have been playing a crucial role in stabilizing the external sector, contributing to foreign exchange reserves, and supporting economic development.

In my view, therefore, the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is spot on when he attributes the current surge in workers’ remittances as a strong reflection of expatriate Pakistanis’ valuable contributions and their confidence in the national economy.

Sidra Husain (Karachi)

