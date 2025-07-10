BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-10

Seminar discusses role of AI in corporate sector

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:46am

HYDERABAD: An engaging seminar on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the corporate sector and industries was held at the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Learning and Development Centre (LDC) in Hyderabad, bringing together industry experts, academicians, and professionals for a thoughtful exchange on the opportunities and ethical challenges posed by emerging technologies.

Organised by SSGC Hyderabad in collaboration with its Corporate Communication Department (CCD) and other teams, the event underscored the growing importance of AI in transforming business operations, leadership, and decision-making.

The seminar was opened with welcoming remarks from Akram Qureshi, Regional Head of Hyderabad, who stressed the need for corporate entities to embrace technological change and harness AI’s potential to reshape industries. He encouraged participants to actively engage in conversations about how AI can serve both business efficiency and societal progress.

Nida Bhurgri described AI as a transformative force rather than a passing trend. “It’s not just a buzzword; it’s a tool for innovation and problem-solving that is already reshaping industries, careers, and everyday life,” she remarked.

Mehwish Khan, a PhD scholar at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), demonstrated real-world uses of AI in operational excellence within the energy sector, from corrosion control to predictive

maintenance and safety monitoring.

Further expanding on AI’s interdisciplinary impact, Assistant Professor Rabeea from MUET highlighted how AI-driven, data-based research is propelling advancements in healthcare, environmental science, and engineering. Meanwhile, Umair Jamil, Senior Lecturer at SZABIST Hyderabad, discussed AI-powered tools for employee training and continuous development in rapidly evolving workplaces.

One of the seminar’s key sessions came from Dr Shehram Shah, Associate Professor at MUET, who examined the future of work amid increasing automation, big data, and AI-driven management systems, offering a timely reflection on the ethical and operational consequences of these shifts.

A broader industrial perspective was shared by Dr Farman Ali Shah, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of MUET, who showcased AI’s applications in manufacturing, logistics, and energy. He emphasised the significance of such seminars in bridging the gap between academia and industry, enabling students and professionals to engage with real-world challenges and foster future collaborations.

On the critical issue of AI ethics, Naushad Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager, IT Audit at SSGC, cautioned against the risks associated with data privacy, algorithmic biases, and accountability. He called for a balanced approach that safeguards public trust while encouraging innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Technology AI SSGC industries artificial intelligence corporate sector seminar

Comments

200 characters

Seminar discusses role of AI in corporate sector

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Read more stories