Seminar discusses role of AI in corporate sector

HYDERABAD: An engaging seminar on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the corporate sector and industries was held at the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Learning and Development Centre (LDC) in Hyderabad, bringing together industry experts, academicians, and professionals for a thoughtful exchange on the opportunities and ethical challenges posed by emerging technologies.

Organised by SSGC Hyderabad in collaboration with its Corporate Communication Department (CCD) and other teams, the event underscored the growing importance of AI in transforming business operations, leadership, and decision-making.

The seminar was opened with welcoming remarks from Akram Qureshi, Regional Head of Hyderabad, who stressed the need for corporate entities to embrace technological change and harness AI’s potential to reshape industries. He encouraged participants to actively engage in conversations about how AI can serve both business efficiency and societal progress.

Nida Bhurgri described AI as a transformative force rather than a passing trend. “It’s not just a buzzword; it’s a tool for innovation and problem-solving that is already reshaping industries, careers, and everyday life,” she remarked.

Mehwish Khan, a PhD scholar at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), demonstrated real-world uses of AI in operational excellence within the energy sector, from corrosion control to predictive

maintenance and safety monitoring.

Further expanding on AI’s interdisciplinary impact, Assistant Professor Rabeea from MUET highlighted how AI-driven, data-based research is propelling advancements in healthcare, environmental science, and engineering. Meanwhile, Umair Jamil, Senior Lecturer at SZABIST Hyderabad, discussed AI-powered tools for employee training and continuous development in rapidly evolving workplaces.

One of the seminar’s key sessions came from Dr Shehram Shah, Associate Professor at MUET, who examined the future of work amid increasing automation, big data, and AI-driven management systems, offering a timely reflection on the ethical and operational consequences of these shifts.

A broader industrial perspective was shared by Dr Farman Ali Shah, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of MUET, who showcased AI’s applications in manufacturing, logistics, and energy. He emphasised the significance of such seminars in bridging the gap between academia and industry, enabling students and professionals to engage with real-world challenges and foster future collaborations.

On the critical issue of AI ethics, Naushad Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager, IT Audit at SSGC, cautioned against the risks associated with data privacy, algorithmic biases, and accountability. He called for a balanced approach that safeguards public trust while encouraging innovation.

