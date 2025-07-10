Dialogue Among Civilisations: Tarar arrives in Beijing to attend Ministerial Conference

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar arrived in Beijing to attend the high-level Ministerial Conference on Dialogue Among Civilisations, where he will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Civilisation Exchange and Mutual Learning: Cultural Heritage and Innovation.”

The two-day forum, taking place on July 10–11, is being organised by the Publicity and International Departments of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in collaboration with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is part of President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative, which aims at promoting mutual respect and deeper understanding among world cultures.

Minister Tarar’s participation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation among civilizations in the fields of culture, media, and innovation.

During his visit, Minister Tarar is also scheduled to meet with Cao Shou Min, Deputy Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department and Party Secretary and Minister of China’s National Radio and Television Administration.

The meeting will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China media cooperation, exploring opportunities for cultural exchange, and enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations.

Highlighting the importance of intercultural dialogue, Minister Tarar stated, “Dialogue among civilisations is the foundation of global harmony, peace, and development. Pakistan will continue to play its active role in this vital process.”

He added that growing media and cultural collaboration between Pakistan and China is bringing the people of both countries closer and strengthening bilateral ties.

Calling the event a unique opportunity to foster mutual respect and learning across global civilisations, the minister emphasised that such initiatives reflect the shared vision of the leadership and people of Pakistan and China.

