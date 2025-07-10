BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

Dialogue Among Civilisations: Tarar arrives in Beijing to attend Ministerial Conference

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar arrived in Beijing to attend the high-level Ministerial Conference on Dialogue Among Civilisations, where he will deliver a keynote address on the theme “Civilisation Exchange and Mutual Learning: Cultural Heritage and Innovation.”

The two-day forum, taking place on July 10–11, is being organised by the Publicity and International Departments of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in collaboration with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is part of President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative, which aims at promoting mutual respect and deeper understanding among world cultures.

Minister Tarar’s participation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation among civilizations in the fields of culture, media, and innovation.

During his visit, Minister Tarar is also scheduled to meet with Cao Shou Min, Deputy Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department and Party Secretary and Minister of China’s National Radio and Television Administration.

The meeting will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China media cooperation, exploring opportunities for cultural exchange, and enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations.

Highlighting the importance of intercultural dialogue, Minister Tarar stated, “Dialogue among civilisations is the foundation of global harmony, peace, and development. Pakistan will continue to play its active role in this vital process.”

He added that growing media and cultural collaboration between Pakistan and China is bringing the people of both countries closer and strengthening bilateral ties.

Calling the event a unique opportunity to foster mutual respect and learning across global civilisations, the minister emphasised that such initiatives reflect the shared vision of the leadership and people of Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Xi Jinping CPC Attaullah Tarar

Comments

200 characters

Dialogue Among Civilisations: Tarar arrives in Beijing to attend Ministerial Conference

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Read more stories