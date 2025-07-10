BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-10

Climate shocks could cost eurozone 5pc of GDP, economists warn

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

FRANKFURT: Climate disasters such as droughts, wildfires, floods and storms could slash up to five percent off the eurozone’s GDP by 2030, economists warned Wednesday in an ECB blog post. Under a severe scenario, the 20-member eurozone would suffer an economic hit not only from a series of natural hazards at home but also those abroad that would hit its supply chains.

The total shock could be “a downturn similar in magnitude to the economic impact of the Global Financial Crisis”, the blog post said, warning that climate change was no longer a theoretical risk but “an imminent danger”.

The figure comes from modelling by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NFGS), a global coalition of over 140 central banks and financial regulators that promotes the management of climate risk in the financial sector.

The scenario is not billed as a forecast but a plausible warning of what could happen within the next five years, with the modelling including weather events that could be expected once every 50 years.

Under the most severe scenario, dubbed “Disasters and Policy Stagnation,” Europe would face back-to-back waves of extreme heat, droughts and wildfires starting in 2026, as well as destructive floods and storms.

Under a more optimistic path labelled “Highway to Paris” — a reference to the 2015 Paris Agreement, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in January — Europe would be able to absorb transition costs and suffer no hit to growth. Supply chain disruptions could boost inflation and crimp growth, the blog post said, while extreme heat and disasters could directly impact workers, property and infrastructure.

eurozone gdp Climate Shocks

Comments

200 characters

Climate shocks could cost eurozone 5pc of GDP, economists warn

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Bank transactions don’t necessarily indicate definite income of taxpayer: SC

Read more stories