Volume of business improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Approximately, 7200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,075 to Rs 16,350 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,150 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,750 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 16,850 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 16,750 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Fazal Pur were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Tonsa were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Rajan Pur, 400 bales of Sammundri, 600 bales of Mamo Kajan were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025