Markets Print 2025-07-10

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,905 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,274 tonnes of import cargo and 50,631 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,274 comprised of 45,717 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,213 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 6,160 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 2,214 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 21,970 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,631 comprised of 32,470 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 3,386 tonnes ofCement, 14,625 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Oocl Nagoya, X-Press Salween, Msc Mariacristina, Dsi Polaris & Eve Shanghai, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, West Bay, Ts Keelung, & Valence, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Eleni-T, MSC Mediterranean and Al-Jassasiya left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Zhomg Hong Sheng, Kinaros Island, SC Citrine and African Flamingo are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 166,164 tonnes, comprising 96,780 tonnes imports cargo and 69,384 export cargo carried in 4,666 Containers (1,550 TEUs Imports & 3,116 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them containers ship ‘Valence’ & three more ships, Hansa Africa, Lucky Eileen and Georgia-M scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron ORE and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1 and PQEPT respectively on Wednesday 9th July, 2025.

