Business & Finance

NEPRA notifies Rs4 per unit relief for KE under April 2025 FCA

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 09:34pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday issued its decision regarding K-Electric’s (KE) petition of provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested for April 2025, indicating a relief of Rs4.0349 per kWh.

This relief will be passed on to customers in their July 2025 bills, the power supply company said in a statement.

NEPRA has provisionally retained an amount of Rs0.8 billion in respect of adjustments on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with start-up cost pursuant to NEPRA’s Decision regarding Generation Tariff for the control period July 2023 onwards from the FCA for April 2025 to be adjusted against the pending claims of KE to ensure that consumers are not burdened at later stage.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix.

These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval.

Blackouts and broken promises: lessons from KE’s privatisation — II

Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.

K ELECTRIC nepra power tariffs power tariff relief power tariffs proposal

