BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-09

Blackouts and broken promises: lessons from KE’s privatisation — II

Shahid Sattar | Absar Ali Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 08:21am

Lessons and way forward

The bottom line for consumers is that privatisation did not deliver reliable power, reasonable rates, or responsible management. Instead, they have faced many of the same issues that plague public utilities — load shedding, line losses, billing disputes — plus new frustrations like feeling powerless against a monopoly.

This experience holds important lessons for the wider power sector privatization agenda. As the government prepares to offload FESCO, GEPCO, IESCO and others from its portfolio, that the country cannot afford to repeat. To ensure that future transactions genuinely serve consumers and the economy, the following safeguards must be made non-negotiable in all upcoming privatization deals:

Blackouts and broken promises: lessons from KE’s privatisation — I

  1. Robust Service-Level Agreements (SLAs): Contracts must specify maximum allowable outage hours per feeder and include automatic, pre-specified financial penalties that bite—not token fines that become a cost of doing business.

  2. Smart Metering Enforcement: Advanced metering infrastructure should be deployed to its full potential. Delinquent connections must be isolated at the sub-feeder level, ensuring compliant consumers never suffer for others’ theft or nonpayment.

  3. Automatic Profit Rebates: Tariff structures must embed an automatic “claw-back” mechanism, with rebate payments to consumers triggered immediately once earnings thresholds are breached—delay through litigation must be disallowed.

  4. Safety and Infrastructure Mandates: Investment commitments for line insulation, transformer replacements and real-time network monitoring must be mandatory, audited by third parties and published publicly every quarter.

  5. Independent Oversight Body: Beyond Nepra, an independent “Power Service Commission” — with equal representation from federal, provincial and consumer bodies—should have authority to review SLAs, impose penalties, and even revoke licenses in extreme cases.

  6. Consumer Grievance Escalation Path: A transparent, tiered complaints process—culminating in a binding arbitration panel—will give consumers and businesses a credible avenue to resolve billing or service disputes without endless bureaucratic delay.

If these mechanisms are not embedded from the outset, Pakistan risks entrenching private monopolies that are just as opaque and unaccountable as the public ones they replace, only with even fewer tools for course correction.

The next phase of privatization must not merely change ownership, it should rewrite the rules of engagement between utilities and the people they serve. Anything less will repeat the same mistakes, at a much higher cost.

(Concluded)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Author Image

Shahid Sattar

PUBLIC SECTOR EXPERIENCE: He has served as Member Energy of the Planning Commission of Pakistan & has also been an advisor at: Ministry of Finance Ministry of Petroleum Ministry of Water & Power

PRIVATE SECTOR EXPERIENCE: He has held senior management positions with various energy sector entities and has worked with the World Bank, USAID and DFID since 1988. Mr. Shahid Sattar joined All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in 2017 and holds the office of Executive Director and Secretary General of APTMA.

He has many international publications and has been regularly writing articles in Pakistani newspapers on the industry and economic issues which can be viewed in Articles & Blogs Section of this website.

Absar Ali

K ELECTRIC KE nepra load shedding FESCO power sector IESCO Gepco KE privatisation

Comments

200 characters

Blackouts and broken promises: lessons from KE’s privatisation — II

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories