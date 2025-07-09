Scottish police preparing for possible Trump visit to Scotland this month

LONDON: Scottish police said on Wednesday they were preparing for a possible visit to the country by U.S. President Donald Trump this month, which would mark his first visit to Britain since the U.S. election last year.

Trump owns two golf courses in the country, one on the northeast coast and another south of Glasgow on the west coast.

“While official confirmation (of the visit) has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation,” Emma Bond, assistant chief constable of Police Scotland, said in a statement.

Trump is also due to visit Britain later this year on a second official state visit. Britain has not yet set a date for that trip. The dates for Trump’s visit to Scotland have also not been announced.

When Trump visited the golf courses in Scotland in 2018, there were protests at the site and in some of the country’s largest cities.

Police Scotland said the cost of Trump’s three-day visit to the country in July 2018 cost more than 3 million pounds ($4.08 million). The then-head of Scotland’s police force said that trip would require more than 5,000 officers.