BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scottish police preparing for possible Trump visit to Scotland this month

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 08:50pm

LONDON: Scottish police said on Wednesday they were preparing for a possible visit to the country by U.S. President Donald Trump this month, which would mark his first visit to Britain since the U.S. election last year.

Trump owns two golf courses in the country, one on the northeast coast and another south of Glasgow on the west coast.

“While official confirmation (of the visit) has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation,” Emma Bond, assistant chief constable of Police Scotland, said in a statement.

Trump is also due to visit Britain later this year on a second official state visit. Britain has not yet set a date for that trip. The dates for Trump’s visit to Scotland have also not been announced.

When Trump visited the golf courses in Scotland in 2018, there were protests at the site and in some of the country’s largest cities.

Police Scotland said the cost of Trump’s three-day visit to the country in July 2018 cost more than 3 million pounds ($4.08 million). The then-head of Scotland’s police force said that trip would require more than 5,000 officers.

Donald Trump Scotland Scottish police

Comments

200 characters

Scottish police preparing for possible Trump visit to Scotland this month

500k MT sugar import: FBR exempts customs duty, reduces sales tax from 18% to 0.25%

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

NEPRA notifies Rs4 per unit relief for KE under April 2025 FCA

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan not a terror facilitator but victim: Bilawal

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan’s ‘first-ever’ national consultation on fisheries, aquaculture policy held

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

Read more stories