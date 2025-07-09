BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025
Markets

Most Gulf markets close higher shrugging off Trump’s tariff news

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf reversed early losses to close higher on Wednesday as investors appeared unfazed by latest tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump ramped up his trade offensive on Tuesday, announcing a 50% tariff on copper and renewed long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

He also reiterated plans to slap 10% tariffs on imports from Brazil, India, and other BRICS countries.

The United Arab Emirates is a member of BRICS, while Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining the bloc, according to Reuters sources.

In the UAE, Dubai’s main index gained 0.7%, hitting a fresh 17-year high, lifted by a 3.6% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp.

Emirates has signed a preliminary agreement with Crypto.com to accept payments through its platform.

The UAE continues to grow as a regional hub for crypto firms, with several enabling crypto payments for real estate, tuition, and transport.

Abu Dhabi index added 0.4% posting its sixth straight session of gains. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co advanced 6.4% following regulatory approval to open a branch in India.

Gulf stocks mixed on US tariff uncertainty

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, dragged down by a 3.1% slide in utilities heavyweight ACWA Power and a 0.9% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Qatar’s benchmark index closed flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index - which traded after a session’s break - finished 0.4% higher, with Commercial International Bank rising 0.6% higher.

Egypt’s stock exchange suspended trading on Tuesday, citing ongoing disruptions affecting brokerage firms’ ability to communicate efficiently across the trading system, after a fire broke out on Monday in a telecoms data centre in Cairo.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    eased 0.1% to 11,278
 Abu Dhabi       rose 0.4% to 10,049
 Dubai           gained 0.7% to 5,834
 QATAR           finished flat at 10,834
 EGYPT           added 0.4% to 33,152
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.1% to 1,964
 OMAN            climbed 0.9% to 4,597
 KUWAIT          increased 0.6% to 9,269
-----------------------------------------
