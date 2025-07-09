Asian Paints sells entire stake in Akzo Nobel India

Asian Paints said on Wednesday it sold its entire 4.42% stake for 7.34 billion rupees ($85.69 million) in smaller rival Akzo Nobel India via bulk deals.

Asian Paints, India’s largest paintmaker by market share, sold about 2 million shares at a price of 3,651 rupees, which is less than a 1% discount to Akzo Nobel’s closing price on Tuesday.

India orders antitrust probe of Asian Paints after billionaire rival Birla’s complaint

The stake sale comes after JSW Paints announced in June it would acquire Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel’s Indian arm for about $1.6 billion, the country’s biggest deal in the sector, as competition intensifies between established players and new entrants.