BML 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 11.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.58%)
DCL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.32%)
DGKC 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.29%)
FCCL 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
HUBC 141.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.07%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
NBP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.52%)
PIAHCLA 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (8.7%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
POWER 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.45%)
PPL 170.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.08%)
PREMA 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
PRL 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PTC 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.89%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.15%)
SSGC 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.98%)
TRG 57.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 13,466 Decreased By -82.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 39,551 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.66%)
KSE100 132,662 Decreased By -741 (-0.56%)
KSE30 40,382 Decreased By -269.2 (-0.66%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher as investors eye US trade signals

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 12:51pm

European shares nudged higher on Wednesday, supported by defence stocks, as investors awaited signs of progress on a trade accord with the United states.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% at 546.94 points, as of 0706 GMT.

Other major regional indexes also traded higher.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will “probably” tell the European Union within two days what rate it can expect for its exports to the United States, adding that the 27-member bloc had been treating his administration “very nicely” in trade talks.

Trump also announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on imported copper and said long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals would be introduced soon.

He threatened a 200% levy on drug imports, which he said could be delayed by about a year.

Trump has pushed back the previous tariff deal deadline to August 1, a date he called final, declaring there would be “no more extensions.”

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported that EU negotiators are nearing a trade deal with Trump that would cement higher tariffs than those granted to the UK.

European defence stocks rose 1.1%, while banks were up nearly 1%.

Energy shares advanced 0.8%. Shares of EssilorLuxottica rose 5.1% on reports that Meta Platforms has acquired a nearly 3% stake in the eyewear maker.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher as investors eye US trade signals

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pak Suzuki revises bike prices in Pakistan following NEV tax imposition

Pakistan fashion label eyes acquiring Harrods-listed luxury fragrance brand

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

How US buyers of critical minerals bypass China’s export ban

Read more stories