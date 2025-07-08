BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
BOP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
DGKC 168.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.52%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FFL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GCIL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 143.69 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.5%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.2%)
MLCF 85.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
NBP 122.75 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.06%)
PAEL 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.74%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.69%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.15%)
PTC 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.08%)
SNGP 122.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.76%)
SSGC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.59%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.16%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 83.5 (0.62%)
BR30 40,078 Increased By 335.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 134,095 Increased By 724.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 40,874 Increased By 168.7 (0.41%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares flat as investors assess new US tariff proposals

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 01:02pm

European shares were muted on Tuesday as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s new tariff proposals for a spate of countries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at 543.22 points, as of 0710 GMT.

On Monday, Trump sent letters to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, unveiling sharply higher tariffs on imports into the US, to come into effect on August 1.

A July 9 deadline to secure trade deals with the US was reset to August 1, but Trump said that the deadline was not 100% firm and he would consider extensions if countries made proposals.

The European Union will not receive a letter from the US setting out higher tariffs, EU sources said on Monday, and the bloc is eyeing possible exemptions from the US baseline levy of 10%. European real estate shares fell 0.6%, while basic resources were up 0.7%.

Belgian biotech firm ArgenX gained 1.4% after Deutsche Bank upgraded its stock to “buy” from “hold”.

On the data front, German exports fell more than expected in May as demand from the US decreased for the second consecutive month following a period of strong purchases in anticipation of US tariffs.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares flat as investors assess new US tariff proposals

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil eases as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories