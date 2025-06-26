AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it wants Iran to keep cooperating with UN nuclear watchdog

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 05:54pm

MOSCOW: Russia wants Iran to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Iran’s parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, the U.N.‘s nuclear watchdog, after Israel and the United States bombed Iran’s nuclear sites with the aim of preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies any such intention. Russia, which has a strategic partnership with Iran, has condemned the Israeli and U.S. strikes and says Tehran has the right to a peaceful nuclear energy programme.

Lavrov noted that the Iranian parliament did not have executive power so its decision was advisory in nature.

Supreme leader, in first appearance since ceasefire, says Iran would strike back if attacked

“We are interested in Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA continuing,” he told a press conference.

“We are interested in everyone respecting the Supreme Leader of Iran, who has repeatedly stated that Iran does not and will not have plans to create nuclear weapons.”

Sergei Lavrov IAEA UN nuclear watchdog Iran Israel war iran Israel Israel Iran war Iran israel ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Russia says it wants Iran to keep cooperating with UN nuclear watchdog

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Read more stories