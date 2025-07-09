BML 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.58%)
DCL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.18%)
DGKC 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.23%)
FCCL 46.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
HUBC 141.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.12%)
MLCF 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.55%)
NBP 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.49%)
PAEL 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
POWER 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.45%)
PPL 170.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.43%)
PREMA 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PRL 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PTC 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
SNGP 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.07%)
SSGC 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.81%)
TRG 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,507 Decreased By -306.4 (-0.77%)
KSE100 132,624 Decreased By -778.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 40,368 Decreased By -283.4 (-0.7%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 351.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.87%

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

  • Says any decision to proceed will depend on the outcome of the due diligence process and necessary approvals
BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 12:48pm

Lucky Cement Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, clarified that it has not entered into any binding commitment to acquire Pakistan International Airlines (PIACL), despite being part of a consortium shortlisted to conduct due diligence for a potential 51%-100% equity stake in the airline.

In its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the cement maker said any decision to proceed will depend on the outcome of the due diligence process and necessary approvals.

Lucky Cement informed that the consortium, together with other interested parties, has been pre-qualified by the Privatisation Commission and shortlisted to conduct financial, technical, and legal due diligence on PIACL.

“For clarity, neither the company nor the consortium has entered into any binding commitment with any party for the acquisition of equity in PIACL,” Lucky clarified.

“Any such commitment would only be made following satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all applicable corporate and regulatory approvals, and a determination that the transaction is commercially viable.”

It added that at this stage, the company, through the consortium, intends only to “undertake a comprehensive due diligence exercise and evaluate the viability of the potential acquisition opportunity.”

“Lucky Cement Limited, together with other prominent corporate entities-namely Hub Power Holdings Limited, Kohat Cement Company Limited, and Metro Ventures (Private) Limited-formed a consortium and submitted an Expression of Interest and Statement of Qualification for the proposed acquisition of a 51% to 100% equity stake, along with management control, in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), being offered for divestment by the Government of Pakistan through a privatization process,” read the notice.

The government on Tuesday said it had approved four parties to potentially bid for a stake in debt-ridden PIA.

Among the bidding groups, one is a consortium consisting of Lucky Cement, Hub Power Holdings, Kohat Cement and Metro Ventures.

Another is led by investment firm Arif Habib Corp, and includes fertiliser producer Fatima Fertilizer, private education operator The City School, and real estate firm Lake City Holdings.

Additionally, Fauji Fertilizer Company and Pakistani airline Airblue have been approved to bid for PIA.

The government plans to offer PIA’s equity stake through a competitive bidding process.

Pakistan has been seeking to sell a 51%-100% stake in the struggling national airline to raise funds and reform cash-draining, state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

PSX Lucky Cement psx companies PIACL Kohat cement PSX notice PIA privatisation Hub Power Holdings consortium Metro Ventures

Comments

200 characters

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pak Suzuki revises bike prices in Pakistan following NEV tax imposition

Pakistan fashion label eyes acquiring Harrods-listed luxury fragrance brand

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

How US buyers of critical minerals bypass China’s export ban

Read more stories