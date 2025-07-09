Celebrities mourn as Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi home

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Tuesday - her body believed to have remained undiscovered for at least two weeks - sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and sparking a wave of grief among fans and fellow celebrities.

The body of the model was found in her apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday.

As per the police, the body had decomposed as at least two weeks had passed after the model’s death.

“This isn’t just a loss. It is a wake up call,” actress Hina Altaf wrote on Instagram.

“May Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her peace, and bless her with the highest rank in Jannah.’’

TV host and actor Ahmed Ali Butt expressed his shock and sorrow over the actor’s demise.

Meanwhile, Amar Khan expressed her grief, saying that “it was the death of a society and an industry”.

Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also mourned her death and said,“ A young life cut short so suddenly.“

Actors Faysal Quraishi and Mawra Hocane also paid tribute to the model.

Humaira also appeared in the 2015 Pakistani film Jalaibee and reality show Tamasha Ghar.

The incident came after the death of renowned TV artist Ayesha Khan, who was found dead last month in her Gulshan-i-Iqbal apartment.