Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan passes away in Karachi

Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi this week, a senior police official confirmed on Friday.

Khan starred in several high-profile Pakistani drama serials such as ‘Afshan’, ‘Uroosa’, ‘Aanch’, ‘Bandhan’ and ‘Shaam Se Pehle’.

According to media reports she had passed away a few days ago when she was found.

Tributes began pouring in from fellow artists and actors.

“She was my on-screen mother but brought a compassion reminiscent of a maternal figure, a presence that soothed, grounded and made a space feel more human,” Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

“Devastating. Rest in peace, Ayesha ji,” Pakistani actress Anoushay Abbasi wrote beneath Siddiqui’s post.